Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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25 Must Sees in Buenos Aires

A few modest suggestions while you're in town...
Joel Bowman's avatar
Joel Bowman
May 31, 2026

“Argentina is a poem, a fervor, a chant, a dirge—and sometimes all these forms at once.”

— Jorge Luis Borges

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…


“I’m heading to Argentina for a week… a fortnight… a month. What should I do?”

We often receive some version of the above message, asking our advice on what to see and do in this marvelous city and wonderful country.

Being somewhat averse to advice – especially in the giving – we’re always tepid in our response.

“It depends…” we begin, already in over our head…

But after sixteen years here, we have developed a “to see” list of sorts. For the past month, we’ve been hosting a childhood mate from the Old Country (Australia). Here’s a non-exhaustive list of what we’ve shown him. (Feel free to take Notes…)

  1. Strolling Avenida Libertador, including coffee at Caffe Tabac

  2. Marveling at the nearby Museo Nacional de Arte Decorativo with a sundowner at Croque Madame cafe

  3. Flâneuring Parque el Rosedale with lunch at Tomate Estación de Sabores

  4. Juicy steaks and fat-bottomed Malbecs at Cabaña Las Lilas in Puerto Madero

  5. Contemplating life at the iconic Cementerio de la Recoleta

  6. Cocktails in our favorite lobby bar at Alvear Palace

  7. More steaks at Jose el Carnicero in Palermo

  8. Dinner and a show at the unforgettable Tango Porteño downtown

  9. A walking tour of a few Bares Notables, including London City, Cafe Tortoni, Palacio Barolo, and Cafè de los Angelitos

  10. A side trip to Patagonia to cruise the lakes district along the famous Ruta 40

  11. Hiking the Bosques Arrayanes near Villa la Angostura for views of Bahía Brava and Bahía Mansa

  12. Stay at Puerto Manzano and enjoy the local fare (lamb, trout and incredible empanadas) at Del Campo, El Muelle and Ponienti Patagonia

  13. An unforgettable night at Teatro Colón with champagne at Petit Colón beforehand and a curry at Delhi Mahal afterward

  14. After dinner cocktails at the “secret” bar Florería Atlantico in Recoleta

  15. Flat whites and medialunas at our local cafes, Birkin, Rotondo, L’harmonie

  16. More coffee and facturas at the iconic Confitería La Ideal

  17. Rembrandt, Rubens, Manet, Van Gogh and more at the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes

  18. People watching along Florida Street and the magnificent Galerias Pacifico

  19. Underground cabaret show at Albur followed by drinks at the classic Los Galgos bar

  20. Suits night with the lads at Gardiner Restaurant on the Costanera Norte followed by after party at Moby Dick and after after party at Tequila Club

  21. Parrillas “del barrio” at La Dorita for bife de chorizos and papas a la provençal

  22. Frida Kahlo, Diego Riveira, and Botero at the MALBA followed by an unhurried lunch the newly refurbished Casa Palanti

  23. Antiquing the San Telmo markets with lunch at La Bridaga (where they cut your bife de lomo with a spoon… just because they can)

  24. Blackboard menus at our favorite little “hole in the wall” bistro, Las Pizarras

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Final Notes…


Oh.. and 25. Sunday lunch at “The Church,” also known as Lo de Jesus, in Palermo Soho for bone in ribeye steaks and a wine list we’re still working through, sixteen years on.

Whatever you’re up to this weekend, we hope to have whetted your appetite.

As always, stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

P.S. If the above list appears a little “meat heavy” for you… consider that our visiting friend had been a vegetarian for 25 years before this trip. No longer.

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