25 Must Sees in Buenos Aires

“Argentina is a poem, a fervor, a chant, a dirge—and sometimes all these forms at once.” — Jorge Luis Borges

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…



“I’m heading to Argentina for a week… a fortnight… a month. What should I do?”

We often receive some version of the above message, asking our advice on what to see and do in this marvelous city and wonderful country.

Being somewhat averse to advice – especially in the giving – we’re always tepid in our response.

“It depends…” we begin, already in over our head…

But after sixteen years here, we have developed a “to see” list of sorts. For the past month, we’ve been hosting a childhood mate from the Old Country (Australia). Here’s a non-exhaustive list of what we’ve shown him. (Feel free to take Notes…)

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

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Final Notes…



Oh.. and 25. Sunday lunch at “The Church,” also known as Lo de Jesus, in Palermo Soho for bone in ribeye steaks and a wine list we’re still working through, sixteen years on.

Whatever you’re up to this weekend, we hope to have whetted your appetite.

As always, stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

P.S. If the above list appears a little “meat heavy” for you… consider that our visiting friend had been a vegetarian for 25 years before this trip. No longer.