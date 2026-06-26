Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Gordon's avatar
Gordon
10h

Sadly, today, at your hypothetical cocktail party, most of your guests will be found, shortly after arrival, in some corner staring at their phone, thus limiting interactions with others. Some might argue that they are interacting on their phones, but I would respond that doom-scrolling is not interacting.

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Kevin Wood's avatar
Kevin Wood
9h

Thank you for validating my decision to be a hermit. My current physical exposure to the world is limited to the good folks at the local post office, the feed & farm store and the supermarket. That seems like enough. I might run into a neighbor once every couple of months, but I can handle it.

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