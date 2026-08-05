Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Steve L's avatar
Steve L
7hEdited

Thank you Joel🙏It’s funny that you picked three mentally challenged people who were given power by other mentally challenged individuals. Poor Greta is suffering from autism. The most evil Anthony is suffering from satanism, and Zohran is suffering from Islamic Fundamentalism. Enough said. These poor souls are just a few pimples on the face of the Democratic Party…most of which have suffered a Messy Divorce from reality🤔

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RICH's avatar
RICH
6h

This is so brilliant it makes me feel stupid… Pithy as usual too.

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