Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Wood's avatar
Kevin Wood
1d

How wonderful that we now have even more wisdom from history that we can learn nothing from. Looking at today’s world, I can only conclude we are incredibly slow learners or we just willfully avoid truths that we find annoying.

Reply
Share
Steve L's avatar
Steve L
1d

Thank you Joel for sharing your knowledge on volcanic and debt eruptions 🙏 but like 95% of the world, who cares🤔 other than us 5%😊. So moving on to much more important matters, I’m so happy for Argentina, not only for their incredible soccer team, and for their incredible government, but for the people who had enough of the leftist agenda, and voted and fought for MAGA(Make Argentina great again:)…Very sad and heartbreaking things happening in the Northern Hemisphere, but happy for you 🙏💕

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel Bowman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture