Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World : Puerto Iguazú, Argentina…



We’re wandering the rainforests of northeastern Argentina this weekend, dear reader, birdwatching with our family’s chief ornithologist (11yrs old). We’ll return with some clips and photos from the trip next week...

In the meantime, we featured a quote from a legendary tango in last weekend’s Note and a few of you wrote in with comments about the Spanish language, translations and the power of words in general.

Given this weekend’s getaway, we thought it appropriate to include the full video (above) of that particular song and an English translation of the lyrics, for your enjoyment, below. Please enjoy something a little different this weekend…

Drizzle

lyrics by Enrique Cadícamo



What a night–filled with chills and fatigue!

The wind carries a strange lament,

the night is like a deep well of shadows,

and among the shadows I walk, so slowly…

while all the while the drizzle

underlines it all

putting its spines

through my heart… On this night, so cold and so mine

I amaze myself, always dwelling on the same thing…

and although I want to tear her out,

throw her out,

and forget her,

I just remember her more. Drizzle!

Sad and alone, down the sidewalk

goes my heart, stricken

with the sadness of a condemned building,

feeling your frostiness

because that girl, when she forgot me,

tore open a hole where the rain gets in.

Lost!

Like a specter in the shadows

that searches for her still and calls out her name…

drizzle…sadness…

even the sky has started to cry!

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week …



A Messy Divorce Joel Bowman · Aug 5 “The first lesson of economics is scarcity: there is never enough of anything to fully satisfy all those who want it. The first lesson of politics is to disregard the first lesson of economics.” Read full story

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Final Notes …



On a scale of 1-10, how surprised are you to learn that, among American readers, trust in the mainstream media just reached another all time low?

Here’s the ugly graph, from the latest Gallup poll:

As you can see, those who responded to the question “How much do you trust the mass media?” with either “Not very much” (36%) or “None at all” (34%) now account for over two-thirds of all respondents. A mere 28% of people said they had a fair or great deal of trust in their once-hallowed fourth estate.

The truth is, these outfits do a lot of work earning your distrust... and with their tenuous relationship to the truth, it’s little wonder the legacy media is in tatters.

As depressing as this might seem at first, the appetite for honest, independent reporting has not diminished. If anything, the massive growth of platforms like Substack shows rather the opposite.

Our Notes From the End of the World publication is now read across all 50 US states… and in no fewer than 140 countries around the world, something that would have seemed like an impossible proposition just a few years ago.

And it’s all thanks to Notes members like you!

You can help us push back against the mainstream media’s mono-messaging by joining our growing Notes community and supporting our work, here.

Thanks again for supporting Free Markets, Free Minds and Free People.

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman