Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve L's avatar
Steve L
13h

Yes Joel, I think it’s fair to say that the “28%” that thinks our media is fair and honest, are the same people who vote democrat. Day after day watching CNN, MSNBC, the View and the globalist comedians in the evening. Or another words, our totally delusional and mentally unstable portion of American society 🤔 Many of these poor souls continue to take the Covid jabs and believe Fauci to be an honest man😳

Reply
Share
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
10h

The official motto of the presstitutes of the United States variety has evolved from, "Democracy Dies in Darkness," to "It's always darkest before pitch black."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel Bowman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture