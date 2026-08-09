A Specter in the Shadows
Plus, Politics and Economics part ways, America's housing affordability crisis and plenty more...
Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Puerto Iguazú, Argentina…
We’re wandering the rainforests of northeastern Argentina this weekend, dear reader, birdwatching with our family’s chief ornithologist (11yrs old). We’ll return with some clips and photos from the trip next week...
In the meantime, we featured a quote from a legendary tango in last weekend’s Note and a few of you wrote in with comments about the Spanish language, translations and the power of words in general.
Given this weekend’s getaway, we thought it appropriate to include the full video (above) of that particular song and an English translation of the lyrics, for your enjoyment, below. Please enjoy something a little different this weekend…
Drizzle
lyrics by Enrique Cadícamo
What a night–filled with chills and fatigue!
The wind carries a strange lament,
the night is like a deep well of shadows,
and among the shadows I walk, so slowly…
while all the while the drizzle
underlines it all
putting its spines
through my heart…
On this night, so cold and so mine
I amaze myself, always dwelling on the same thing…
and although I want to tear her out,
throw her out,
and forget her,
I just remember her more.
Drizzle!
Sad and alone, down the sidewalk
goes my heart, stricken
with the sadness of a condemned building,
feeling your frostiness
because that girl, when she forgot me,
tore open a hole where the rain gets in.
Lost!
Like a specter in the shadows
that searches for her still and calls out her name…
drizzle…sadness…
even the sky has started to cry!
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And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…
Final Notes…
On a scale of 1-10, how surprised are you to learn that, among American readers, trust in the mainstream media just reached another all time low?
Here’s the ugly graph, from the latest Gallup poll:
As you can see, those who responded to the question “How much do you trust the mass media?” with either “Not very much” (36%) or “None at all” (34%) now account for over two-thirds of all respondents. A mere 28% of people said they had a fair or great deal of trust in their once-hallowed fourth estate.
The truth is, these outfits do a lot of work earning your distrust... and with their tenuous relationship to the truth, it’s little wonder the legacy media is in tatters.
As depressing as this might seem at first, the appetite for honest, independent reporting has not diminished. If anything, the massive growth of platforms like Substack shows rather the opposite.
Our Notes From the End of the World publication is now read across all 50 US states… and in no fewer than 140 countries around the world, something that would have seemed like an impossible proposition just a few years ago.
And it’s all thanks to Notes members like you!
You can help us push back against the mainstream media’s mono-messaging by joining our growing Notes community and supporting our work, here.
Thanks again for supporting Free Markets, Free Minds and Free People.
Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…
Cheers,
Joel Bowman
Yes Joel, I think it’s fair to say that the “28%” that thinks our media is fair and honest, are the same people who vote democrat. Day after day watching CNN, MSNBC, the View and the globalist comedians in the evening. Or another words, our totally delusional and mentally unstable portion of American society 🤔 Many of these poor souls continue to take the Covid jabs and believe Fauci to be an honest man😳
The official motto of the presstitutes of the United States variety has evolved from, "Democracy Dies in Darkness," to "It's always darkest before pitch black."