Notes from the End of the World

Doug Hornig
20h

For those who don't know what a swap line is, the Fed uses US dollars to buy the currency of another borrowing central bank (Argentina in this case) at the market exchange rate. The Fed agrees to sell the borrower's currency back at a rate that reflects the interest accrued on the loan. The borrower's currency serves as collateral. This is intended to buttress international dollar liquidity and help stabilize borrower's currency. It is in no sense a "bailout;" it's a for-profit transaction. Nor is it unusual. The US also maintains swap lines with the central banks of Japan, England, Switzerland, Canada and the EU.

Kevin Beck
1d

Too bad that up in the "other" end of the world, the populace doesn't understand that the way to make those phony-baloney government shut-downs meaningless is to reduce the footprint of government in their daily lives.

In this government, there is a category of employees called "non-essential government employees". These are the drones that are told to stay home when there is a possibility of a 2" snow-storm in the middle of winter. The world needs the answer to the question: If they are non-essential, then why are they getting paid for being useless? That would be like me hiring a kid who lives 1,000 miles away, to mow my lawn during the winter, when the kid is 12 years of age and is unable to find transportation to my house. But that's the equivalent of what we get stuck with in the good old USA.

