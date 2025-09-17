Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LibertyAffair's avatar
LibertyAffair
16h

Yes Joel it is quite the clown show isn't it, well, the scary kind. I'm hoping that with the Chinese control of rare earth metals and the US's bankrupt status there will be more peace than war. It is also helpful that the average US citizen, particularly in the younger demographics, have had enough of the warmongering. We'll see... excellent overview though of the way it was.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Indian lake's avatar
Indian lake
15h

Per war, follow the money ( and national debt). And ALWAYS question authority.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel Bowman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture