Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Betti Burke's avatar
Betti Burke
13h

Wonderful thoughts for a day like today. May your family and you have a joyous and blessed day too! Good cheer brings hope to our hurried lives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JayCee's avatar
JayCee
5h

And for we Down Under these words resonate… our own 20th century Virgil ?

The love of field and coppice,

Of green and shaded lanes.

Of ordered woods and gardens

Is running in your veins,

Strong love of grey-blue distance

Brown streams and soft dim skies

I know but cannot share it,

My love is otherwise.

I love a sunburnt country,

A land of sweeping plains,

Of ragged mountain ranges,

Of droughts and flooding rains.

I love her far horizons,

I love her jewel-sea,

Her beauty and her terror –

The wide brown land for me!

A stark white ring-barked forest

All tragic to the moon,

The sapphire-misted mountains,

The hot gold hush of noon.

Green tangle of the brushes,

Where lithe lianas coil,

And orchids deck the tree-tops

And ferns the warm dark soil.

Core of my heart, my country!

Her pitiless blue sky,

When sick at heart, around us,

We see the cattle die –

But then the grey clouds gather,

And we can bless again

The drumming of an army,

The steady, soaking rain.

Core of my heart, my country!

Land of the Rainbow Gold,

For flood and fire and famine,

She pays us back threefold –

Over the thirsty paddocks,

Watch, after many days,

The filmy veil of greenness

That thickens as we gaze.

An opal-hearted country,

A wilful, lavish land –

All you who have not loved her,

You will not understand –

Though earth holds many splendours,

Wherever I may die,

I know to what brown country

My homing thoughts will fly.

-- Dorothea Mackellar

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joel Bowman
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture