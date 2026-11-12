Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Kevin Wood's avatar
Kevin Wood
6h

Let’s see if I’m getting this right. The “State” claims ownership of us by virtue of our birth. It then steals money from us to spend any way they wish, which includes stifling our freedoms. In effect, we are slaves to tyrants who are necessary because without them we would descend into tyranny. I think I need a vacation from society… a long one.

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Stephen Hoffman's avatar
Stephen Hoffman
9h

Add a Free Beer category and I’m game🍺

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