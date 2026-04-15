Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcos Paulo Candeloro's avatar
Marcos Paulo Candeloro
21h

https://candeloro.substack.com/p/the-end-of-the-california-dream?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=zvhi

Rome seldom falls because barbarians are hammering at the gates. Rome falls because the men within the walls have already auctioned off the grain, corrupted the magistracies, debased the currency of civic trust, and taught the population to mistake ceremonial virtue for functioning order. The barbarians who destroy a republic are usually the ones already seated inside it, clothed in legitimacy, speaking the language of compassion with practiced fluency, managing the funds, awarding the grants, hosting the conferences, collecting the donations, and congratulating one another for their humanity while the structure they were sworn to maintain decays around them in plain sight.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Tao Of Freedom's avatar
Tao Of Freedom
20h

An excellent article! Hayek is the Bach of economics and Argentina where you seem to be based is potentially close to start transiting towards his "spontaneous order" ...

Reply
Share
2 replies by Joel Bowman and others
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel Bowman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture