Best of '25
Another year in Notes...
Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the Year: San Gregorio…
The mercury is tickling the triple-digit, 100°F mark out here in Las Pampas.
We’re about five hours due west from the capital, Buenos Aires. The sun beats down on the vast corn and soy plantations… mad dogs are lapping at the tanque australiano (an above ground reservoir commonly converted to a swimming pool out in these parts)… while this Australiano escapes the high heat, tapping the final Note of the year to you, our dear reader.
We thought we’d round out the year with a Best Of ‘25 retrospective… featuring some of the most memorable Notes of the past year… from the “Days of DOGE” to Chainsaw Economics down here in Argentina… from the Censorship Industrial Complex in Australia and the United Kingdom… to canceled “comedians” and and the rise of the New Socialists in the United States… it’s been quite the year!
Catch some of our musings below…
Notes Best Of ‘25…
Final Note…
For two years now we’ve been following what we’re calling The Greatest Political Experiment of Our Time from our front row seats in Argentina’s capital city, Buenos Aires.
This is ground zero for a Libertarian Laboratory, where president Javier Milei is taking his trademark chainsaw to the bloated Leviathan and unleashing the truly regenerative forces of free market capitalism into the economy.
The results so far have been nothing short of stunning.
Inflation, running at an eye-watering 300% annualized when Milei took office, is down 90%...
...the economy, once a basket case closed to the world, is now among the strongest performing economies in the western hemisphere...
...and under favorable new market friendly conditions set by the government, foreign direct investment is pouring in...
Free Markets, Free Minds, and Free People. It works!
To help us navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, we’ve invited three of the most renowned international resource investors in the space to join us for our upcoming Investing in the End of the World Virtual Summit, 2026:
Rick Rule, renowned resource expert and founder and CEO of Rule Investment Media…
Eric Fry, international equity specialist and editor of Fry’s Investment Report, and…
Byron King, geologist, resource investor and contributor to Strategic Intelligence
The Virtual Summit will take place Monday, January 19, at 12:00-2:00pm, Eastern Time (ET)
In the meantime, Happy New Year to your and yours… and, as always, stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…
Cheers,
Joel Bowman
Joel and dear Wifey - Eagerly following your posts for the last couple of years, we have come to Buenas Aires…and you are in the Pampas. We wanted to see for ourselves what you have been describing, and have been delighted to see that prices are posted in the stores and on menus (so far our only experience), and the populace we’ve interacted with are generally pleased with what has transpired in the last two years and are optimistic. We are here for another week, then back again to Mendoza mid month.
Had some fabulous Argentine beef steak for dinner the last two nights, less than a third the price of restaurant ribeye in the USA. Of course, we quaffed some other worldly local Malbec along with it.
Thank you for your inspiration that compelled us to visit the Paris of the South. We’re loving it! Kathy Johnston, Tucson AZ.