Notes from the End of the World

Kathy
9m

Joel and dear Wifey - Eagerly following your posts for the last couple of years, we have come to Buenas Aires…and you are in the Pampas. We wanted to see for ourselves what you have been describing, and have been delighted to see that prices are posted in the stores and on menus (so far our only experience), and the populace we’ve interacted with are generally pleased with what has transpired in the last two years and are optimistic. We are here for another week, then back again to Mendoza mid month.

Had some fabulous Argentine beef steak for dinner the last two nights, less than a third the price of restaurant ribeye in the USA. Of course, we quaffed some other worldly local Malbec along with it.

Thank you for your inspiration that compelled us to visit the Paris of the South. We’re loving it! Kathy Johnston, Tucson AZ.

