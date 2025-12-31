(A few of the revelers ringing in the New Year out here on the pampas. Photo: Anya )

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the Year: San Gregorio…



The mercury is tickling the triple-digit, 100°F mark out here in Las Pampas.

We’re about five hours due west from the capital, Buenos Aires. The sun beats down on the vast corn and soy plantations… mad dogs are lapping at the tanque australiano (an above ground reservoir commonly converted to a swimming pool out in these parts)… while this Australiano escapes the high heat, tapping the final Note of the year to you, our dear reader.

We thought we’d round out the year with a Best Of ‘25 retrospective… featuring some of the most memorable Notes of the past year… from the “Days of DOGE” to Chainsaw Economics down here in Argentina… from the Censorship Industrial Complex in Australia and the United Kingdom… to canceled “comedians” and and the rise of the New Socialists in the United States… it’s been quite the year!

Catch some of our musings below…

Notes Best Of ‘25…

Share

Final Note…

For two years now we’ve been following what we’re calling The Greatest Political Experiment of Our Time from our front row seats in Argentina’s capital city, Buenos Aires.

This is ground zero for a Libertarian Laboratory, where president Javier Milei is taking his trademark chainsaw to the bloated Leviathan and unleashing the truly regenerative forces of free market capitalism into the economy.

The results so far have been nothing short of stunning.

Inflation, running at an eye-watering 300% annualized when Milei took office, is down 90%...

...the economy, once a basket case closed to the world, is now among the strongest performing economies in the western hemisphere...

...and under favorable new market friendly conditions set by the government, foreign direct investment is pouring in...

Free Markets, Free Minds, and Free People. It works!

To help us navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, we’ve invited three of the most renowned international resource investors in the space to join us for our upcoming Investing in the End of the World Virtual Summit, 2026:

Rick Rule , renowned resource expert and founder and CEO of Rule Investment Media…

Eric Fry , international equity specialist and editor of Fry’s Investment Report, and…

Byron King, geologist, resource investor and contributor to Strategic Intelligence

The Virtual Summit will take place Monday, January 19, at 12:00-2:00pm, Eastern Time (ET)

If you’re interested in attending, you’ll want to be nimble. Register below…

Register Here Today

NB: As usual, space will be limited and Notes members will be given priority access. Members will also receive a full audio-video recording of the event, plus an Executive Summary PDF and transcript for their review/records.

If you’re not already a Notes Member, you can join our community here, which automatically guarantees your seat at the table. So whether you are able to join us on the day or not, you’ll still receive the recording and printable material.

Unlock full Notes Member Benefits here...

Access Full Member Benefits Here

We hope you can join us for this very special event.

In the meantime, Happy New Year to your and yours… and, as always, stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman