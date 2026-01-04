(A person flutters a national flag in Caracas on January 3, 2026, after US forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.)

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…



Good luck getting an Uber or a DoorDash delivery in a Latin American capital city yesterday, dear reader!

While mainstream pundits and establishment politicos desperately scrambled to bone up on “their team’s” position vis-á-vis deposing brutal dictators in sh!thole countries… long-suffering Venezolanos took a well-earned rest, breaking into spontaneous street parties from New York to Buenos Aires and in cities around the world, celebrating what they hope will be the end of a quarter-century of violent oppression and merciless impoverishment of their country.

There will be lots to say over the coming weeks about the il/legitimacy and il/legality of this transfer of power… about whether Mr. Trump had any right to do what Mr. Biden offered $25 million to get done, but didn’t… about whether this is a defense of democracy or an act of war… about whether it’s about drugs or oil, narco-terrorism or annexation, Venezuelan liberation or American imperialism…

But for now, before we are dragged into the ridiculous “Us vs Them” mud-racking that so characterizes modern day politics, let us pause for just a moment to observe what the Venezuelan people themselves feel about what just happened. Here’s a clip of the festivities here in Buenos Aires, down by the Obelisco, where revelers thronged the historic Avenida 9 de Julio to celebrate the end of Nicolás Maduro’s thuggish reign and the longest running humanitarian crisis of the 21st Century…

We do not pretend to know what the future holds for these displaced folk… whether their country will be returned to democracy or not, whether the 8 million people who fled Venezuela during the dictatorship will be reunited with their families… or whether the worst is yet to come.

But today, for the first time in a long, long time, there is hope. And hope is a powerful thing…

What a year 2025 was! And what a year 2026 promises to be…

