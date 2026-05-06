Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Quod Scripsi Scripsi's avatar
Quod Scripsi Scripsi
3hEdited

“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world's greatest civilizations has been 200 years. These nations have progressed through this sequence: From bondage to spiritual faith; From spiritual faith to great courage; From courage to liberty; From liberty to abundance; From abundance to selfishness; From selfishness to apathy; From apathy to dependence; From dependence back into bondage.”

― Alexander Fraser Tytler

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50 Bravo's avatar
50 Bravo
2h

Plato works only if we all platonic.

Otherwise I favor the Articles of Confederation. Like weeds, guvmint needs constant trimming and less fertilizer.

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