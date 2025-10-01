Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
8h

Too bad for those dumb Brits that Ronald Reagan wasn't philosophizing in 1914, else they would have learned the two most important 9-word phrases in government resistance:

"The nine most dangerous words in the English language are: 'I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.'"

And: "There's nothing more permanent than a temporary government program."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Joel Bowman and others
50 Bravo's avatar
50 Bravo
10h

Weeeell, there goes Europe with Britain next up to be overrun.

That would be nice to avoid on this side of the Atlantic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Joel Bowman and others
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel Bowman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture