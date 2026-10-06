Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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GERALD KNULL's avatar
GERALD KNULL
Oct 6

Hope some in the USA wake up by our elections next month and vote for whatever we gave left of liberty.

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Stephen bekar's avatar
Stephen bekar
Oct 6

hopefully canada starts to see the light

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