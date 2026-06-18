Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Quod Scripsi Scripsi's avatar
Quod Scripsi Scripsi
9h

You don't fool me, Joel. That guy by the window is Don Rickles who feigned his demise and secretly moved to Buenos Aires.

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Richard Smith's avatar
Richard Smith
9h

Joel, Like the Cafe Confidential name, a story in itself. thanks

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