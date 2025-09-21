Café de los Angelitos

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…



“Now, it’s our turn to be sane. As you see, it’s the rest of the world that has gone crazy.”

We had just dropped dear daughter off at her ballet class downtown and, as is our custom, were happily flâneuring the streets… ensconced in history… lost in thought.

An old façade, in belle epoch style… a grand boulevard in sweeping, majestic proportion… a patisserie in stunning art nouveau, with an ornamental windmill and a spire, guarded by gargoyles and pointed at the heavens…

Ruminating on the once and future glory of this city, a capital for an empire that never was, we hardly noticed the lady approach us. Dressed in a stylish trench and brandishing an enthusiastic smile, she thrust a pamphlet in our direction.

It’s “circus season,” as we sometimes call it, that time of year when, for want of a better alternative, citizens turn to the democratic process to air their grievances, punish their politicos and, hopefully, advance their own lot. Argentina’s midterm elections are scheduled for Oct. 26. and already canvassing is in full swing.

We spoke with the smiling lady for a few minutes, ample time for her to ascertain (from our gringo Spanish) that were are not native born. Still, she was interested in who we would vote for… if we could. Had we heard, she wanted to know, of the libertarian party, La Libertad Avanza?

“¿El hombre con el motosierra? (The man with the chainsaw?)” we inquired, feeling a little cheeky.

The woman’s eyes lit up, a preview to the next few minutes of impassioned oration about the rise of the liberty movement in her beloved country and the new and hopeful path ahead. As to the party’s chances in October and whether “las fuerzas del cielo” (“the forces of heaven,” as Milei refers to his movement) will prevail, there appeared to be little room for doubt in her mind.

“We cannot go back,” she affirmed, turning suddenly serious. “It is not a viable option for our country. Not if we want to survive.”

We listened as she spoke about the insanity of the world at large… and Argentina’s chance to finally turn things around. Wishing her the best of luck, we accepted a pamphlet and promised to pass it along to a few dear friends. Herewith…

The text reads: (Above) With two marks, we build the congress Argentina needs. (Below) Liberty advances or Argentina goes back. On the back of the pamphlet, in the party’s purple, is read: it’s now, or never.

As to Argentina’s course, and whether liberty advances… or recedes… we’ll let you know how things are looking as the circus rolls into town. Meanwhile, in last week’s Notes, we reckoned on the insanity brewing abroad as the world marches along the all-too familiar road to war. Please enjoy, below…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

Final Notes…



The short clip above was taken in the nearby Café de los Angelitos, about which the classic tango of the same name was written by José Razzano (music) and Cátulo Castillo (lyrics) back in 1944 . A sample of the lyrics, with translation…

¿Tras de qué sueños volaron?

¿En qué estrellas andarán?

Las voces que ayer llegaron

y pasaron, y callaron,

¿dónde están?

¿Por qué calle volverán? ~~~ After what dreams did they fly?

In which stars do they wander?

The voices that came yesterday

And passed, and fell silent,

Where are they?

By what street will they return?

The lyrics, above, are taken from the 1944 tango classic, Café de los Angelitos (The cafe of little angels).

Meanwhile, it’s rainy outside today and we’ve got a roast in the oven, so that’s all from us. Whatever you’re up to this weekend, be good… or be good at it.

Cheers,

Joel Bowman