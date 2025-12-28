Campo Chic

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…



Season’s greetings, dear reader. We trust you are enjoying your well-earned holiday break.

Your editor is enduring a week-ish break in the countryside with friends and family, about an hour and a half outside the capital city.

Arriving on Boxing Day, we promptly fell to the rigors and responsibilities of campo life (captured above)… as dictated by a host who ruthlessly insists upon our relaxing by the pool and consuming embarrassing quantities of fat-bottomed malbec and juicy asado. (Last night’s vacío feast was particularly notable.)

As such, we haven’t had time to check in with the ‘real world’ political parade… save to notice with some chagrin that it marches on still. We’ll return to that in future issues…

In the meantime, please enjoy last week’s musings… including a special “brain buster” guest column from our dear friends wifey over at Classical Wisdom…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

Final Notes…



Did you already see this?

While registration for the event is free, space is limited and Notes Members will be given priority access, as well as receive a complete audio-video recording of the event AND a full transcript to peruse at their convenience.

It's our way of saying "thanks" to our kind Members for their support over the past year… and a way to kick off a whole bunch of new Member benefits and perks in '25 and beyond!

If you're not already a Notes Member, now's the time to address that glaring cosmic glitch.

And stay tuned for your Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman