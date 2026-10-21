Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Albert Nelson's avatar
Albert Nelson
6d

The irony is palpable. When he died hitting that tree, Camus had a unused train ticket for Paris in his pocket. If he had only taken the train.

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Xavier Narutowicz's avatar
Xavier Narutowicz
5d

I often like to contemplate the, silent, noble billions that fought the good fight and no one knows they were here. Such are the foundation of everything wonderful.

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