Notes from the End of the World

Utoxbqj
20h

Hi Joel, What I find absolutely astonishing from the Gallop Poll is that roughly a 1/3 of the population still believe the mass media report the news "fully, accurately and fairly". Really? What fantasy land are they living in?

Dennis T.
1dEdited

War is not the answer, until a Democrat starts or escalates a war.

"Palestinian Territories" did not exist nor did any people on the planet claim to be Palestinians until Yasser Arafat coined the name for his communist group the "Palestinian Liberation Organization".

Yasser Arafat and all people now claiming to be Palestinians were the worst of the Jordanian Arabs. So counterproductive a people Egypt raised a border wall higher than Trump's to their fellow Muslims.

Lol, Europe wants Israel to reward Arabs with a Two State Solution for their attack Oct.7, 2023. These Jordanian Arabs had their own state in Gaza. Gaza was a vast utopia where all the people were on Israel's dole. Originally these had free access to and fro Israel and a vote in the election process.

PLO out, Hamas in, why the change? Because it has never been about a separate state. Europe is learning an ancient lesson, Muslims are not interested in a better life. Historically the host culture is destroyed, with all submitting to Islam or put to the sword. To be a Muslim it to be a slave to Islam (definition).

Hamas is an Arabic acronym for “Harakat al-Muqawamah al-Islamiyya,” which means “The Islamic Resistance Movement.” In Arabic the word means "zeal", in Hebrew the word means "violence".

What the European's are proposing is akin restoring the Germania territories to Hitler to promote peace.

