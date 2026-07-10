Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dean McLeod's avatar
Dean McLeod
6h

Well and thoughtfully written. My investment choices are much like those below. I vividly recall my12% first mortgage and 22% second mortgage in the 80s. My sons, growing up in a very lean household budget learned the hard way that only serious teenage employment allowed some small participation in their wants and needs. That lesson resulted in an unusual work ethic and substantial prosperity in their middle age. They've done very well through the past 30-40 years.

Reply
Share
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
8h

I prefer real estate, because it does provide income that can help cover living expenses. And there isn't much more real estate being created, unless the Green New Scam causes the lakes and oceans to pull away further from the higher ground.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel Bowman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture