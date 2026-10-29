Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Gordon's avatar
Gordon
10h

Joel, thank you for your nearly eye-witness report. After publishing this, I suggest that you not plan any more trips to Brazil in the near future!

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1 reply by Joel Bowman
Kevin Wood's avatar
Kevin Wood
10h

The people have spoken! Well, the people in power have spoken. And they said "We’re here to stay… regardless of who you vote for." Seems familiar... almost like I've seen this before.

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