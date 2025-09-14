Dante in Buenos Aires

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…

“Why don’t we build things like this anymore?”

The question could be overheard by anyone standing near enough to your enthralled editor when he captured the amateur clip, above, from the observation deck of magnificent Palacio Barolo in downtown Buenos Aires over the weekend.

Financed by the successful Piedmontese textile entrepreneur, Luis Barolo, the landmark building was constructed between 1921-1923. Fearing that “The War to End All Wars” might not live up to its optimistic billing, the Italian migrant undertook the monumental project as a way to preserve the European cultural achievements he so cherished.

Inspired by the work of the great Italian poet, Dante Alighieri, and designed by Milanese architect, Mario Palanti, the building is divided into three parts, with the basement and ground floor representing Hell (Inferno), floors 1-14 being Purgatory (Purgatorio), and 15-22 capturing the majesty that is Dante’s vision of Heaven (Paradiso).

While the specter of another World War loomed large back home, Barolo actually intended that Dante’s ashes should be housed in his grand palace, far away from the madding scenes of the Old World.

As for the design itself, Palanti’s vision is stylistically eclectic, and Palacio Barolo features homages to Romantic, Gothic and even Islamic architecture from India. It is also unusually tall for its time and place. Having obtained special permission from the city, Palanti’s masterpiece towers 100 meters (330 feet) into the sky… almost four times the maximum height permitted along the iconic Avenida de Mayo at the time… with each meter corresponding to one of the 100 canto’s in Dante’s epic poem.

From the buildings foundations, which adhere strictly to the Golden Ratio, to its crowning lighthouse, designed to welcome visitors arriving from the Atlantic Ocean to the Rio de la Plata estuary, the project is both a sombre ode to a treasured past and an ambitious declaration toward a future brimming with promise. Fitting, then, that the ornamental spire, reaching high into Dante’s azure skies, should align with the Southern Cross constellation every July 9, Argentine Independence Day.

¡Viva la libertad, carajo! (Long live freedom, Damnit!)

In this week’s Notes, we reckoned on the strange alchemy that is democracy and tracked the origin, value and transmission of ideas as the drivers of history, all the while wondering where they might take us next. Please enjoy, below…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

Share Notes from the End of the World

Final Notes…

Before we forget! Allow us to extend our sincere gratitude to all Notes members for your generous support. Here’s what a few happy readers have to say about their membership…

If you have not already done so, please feel free to join this burgeoning community and support our work right here. You’ll feel good for having done good. Promise.

Live Well ~ Support Notes

As always, stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman