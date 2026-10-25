“Tradition means giving votes to the most obscure of all classes, our ancestors. It is the democracy of the dead.” — G. K. Chesterton, Orthodoxy (1908)

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World : Buenos Aires, Argentina…



What is worth defending, dear reader?

The past? Our past? Why, it is almost considered impolite to ask!

As we’re endlessly apprised by our enlightened moral superiors, those post-colonial panjandrums of the public space, spitting and gargling their sophistic, critical-theory babble, not only is the Western tradition hardly worth defending… but it would be better if the whole sordid, irredeemable mess were razed to the ground.

And who better to do the job than a rabid clutch of fanatical Islamists, communists, eco-mentalists and other useful idiots, purposefully miseducated in those hollowed out institutions through which Rudi Dutschke, Antonio Gramsci, and their demented ilk promised their “long march”?

Once again, the world casts its weary eyes to France this weekend, where broken bottles, liberated paving stones and Molotov cocktails rain down on her broad boulevards and bistrots in a fiery display of arson, looting and other all-too-familiar forms of post-modern, cultural enrichment.

And who is hurling the incendiary projectiles, ransacking private businesses, and burning all those cars, bins, shops, and town halls to the ground?

“Protesters,” dear reader…. “demonstrators”… “students” who simply wish to be able to study for their calculus examinations in peace, to realize their full academic potential in classes of reasonable sizes, and to share the very best of their equally valid cultural backgrounds with the world, all in a “mostly peaceful” manner, of course.

A sampling of the mainstream headlines, if you can still stomach them:

“Hundreds of thousands march across France in protests over schools and policing,” wrote The Guardian. “Clashes in France after day of mostly peaceful protests,” parroted CNN. “Violence flares in Paris after largely peaceful protests across France,” nodded Reuters.

“The marches were largely peaceful until evening,” chorused the Old Gray Lady, who appears to have finally lost her marbles, “when clashes popped up and the police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse some protesters in Marseille and Paris.”

Yes, because one never knows when those highly-organized and directly-funded clashes might just “pop up,” does one?

But perhaps it’s not a lack of access to lab equipment and original translations of the classical texts that is motivating the looting of high end clothing stores after all. At least, that’s what the Mayor of Limoges Guillaume Guérin suspects.

“This is not stupidity,” said mayor. “It’s hatred. It’s hatred of this French flag, saved from the flames just a little while ago.”

Guérin was referring to the firestorm that engulfed his city’s town hall, which had stood for a century and a half, surviving two world wars and many a political crisis, only to succumb to an inferno of pure rage, writ large.

What’s driving this hatred of the West, including the white-hot self-hatred of those who would never dare leave the comfort and security of their coddled western institutions for all the canjeero and kabuli pulao in the world?

We’ll take a look at some of the most common and misleading claims leveled against the West in future Notes. Meanwhile, in last week’s missives we wrote about some of the West’s mightiest defenders, men who saw in our traditions not only something worth fighting for, something worth preserving, but even… gulp… worth celebrating. Read on, below…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

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Final Notes …



One of the best parts about these Notes, for us, is the comments from dear readers. Herewith, a few of our favorites from last week’s posts…

Thanks, as always, to ALL of you who took the time to write in. Although we do not respond to every comment, we do read and appreciate them all.

Which brings us to this week’s question: What of the West is worth saving? And who, exactly, are we saving it from?

Members are invited to join the conversation in the comments, below…

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Whatever you’re up to this weekend, we hope you’re enjoying the traditions that have delivered us this far.

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman