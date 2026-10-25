Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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50 Bravo's avatar
50 Bravo
1d

I wonder if fellow travelers of the jihaddi know enough history to recall the fate of those who helped the bolsheviks remove the czar? Flash! They got wacked as soon their usefulness ended. That same resolution is only waiting for a successful revolution.

I dislike being negative but I am more and more convinced there will be blood.

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Agent22Smith's avatar
Agent22Smith
1d

Thank you for “telling it like it is”. A riot and looting are NOT equivalent to a peaceful protest. Interesting that the rioters do not embrace MLK, Jr and Ghandi, who effected massive change through non-violence.

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