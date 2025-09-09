(Image: Substack AI)

“The history of mankind is the history of ideas.” ~ Ludwig von Mises, from Human Action (1949)

Joel Bowman with today's Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina...



Ideas... good, bad and ugly. We’ll get to them in a second. But first...

It’s election season down here in Argentina, when honest, hard-working citizens demonstrate their steadfast belief that – through the sacred alchemy of democracy – individual ignorance can somehow be multiplied into collective wisdom.

Yes, dear reader, the State’s pomp and ceremony was on full display over the weekend, as voters in the country’s largest province (Buenos Aires) went to the polls to genuflect at the altar of civic religion.

On the ballot – at least in broad, general terms – were those age old political tensions: liberty vs. security... individual rights vs. collective obligations... free market capitalism vs. socialist welfarism...

The popular presses, forever the champions of mobthink, reported the results with ill-concealed glee.

Al Jazeera:

Argentina’s Milei suffers crushing setback in Buenos Aires election

The Guardian:

Argentinians deliver electoral blow to Milei’s scandal-rocked government

From Euronews:

Argentina's Milei suffers landslide defeat in key Buenos Aires province election

Stirring Up Apathy

You wouldn’t know it from reading the headlines, but the actual results were not as “crushing” as they initially appear. In fact, Javier Milei’s La Libertad Avanza (LLA) party actually gained seats since the same election in 2023... just not as many as did the opposing Peronists (who maintain a stronghold in the most populous province)... and, certainly, not as many as they’d hoped.

So while the Peronist-led Fuerza Patria won 21 seats on Sunday, LLA managed just 18. That is, in a provincial election which saw the lowest voter turnout since the country was returned to democracy, in 1983, the libertarians had hoped to cinch a clear victory. Instead, they were bettered by Peronists... and apathy.

In the final tally, the Peronists prevailed by 47% to LLA’s 34%. (Though, as you may recall, they also won the same provincial election back in 2023, 45% to 25%... right before Milei’s LLA romped it home in the general election later that same year.)

For his part, the president acknowledged the “clear defeat”... but remained determined to advance his libertarian agenda all the same. From The BA Times:

“Let’s be clear: Politically speaking, we have suffered a clear defeat, and we must accept the result,” Milei said at the beginning of his speech at the LLAs party bunker in La Plata. “Beyond the electoral result, I want to tell all Argentines that the course for which we were elected in 2023 will not be altered, but doubled down on,” he emphasised. “We will continue to defend fiscal balance tooth and nail, maintaining strict monetary restraint and the exchange rate system we committed to with Argentines,” said Milei. “Not only do we confirm our path,” he declared, “we will accelerate and deepen it further.”

We’ll see how the battle of ideas shapes up ahead of the important midterms in October. (Watch this space...)

Meanwhile, let us pause to reflect on the nature of ideas themselves... their source, their value, and the way they come to shape the tangible world all around us.

Bright Ideas

From the outset, not all ideas are created equal. Nor are they afforded automatic care and attention. They must fight for survival, each jostling for position in the minds of humans with the capacity and wherewithal to bring them to fruition.

In his provocative 1976 book, The Selfish Gene, evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins coined the term “meme” to refer to ideas, styles or patterns of behaviour that spread through cultures and societies. Like its physiological cousin, a meme’s “success,” observed Dawkins, depends on three key traits: Longevity, fecundity and fidelity.

The first four notes of Beethoven’s fifth symphony are often used as an example of a “successful meme,” in that they exhibit the characteristics of longevity (provided people enjoy hearing them — and continue copying them — these notes do not “expire”), fecundity (they are reproduced in abundance) and fidelity (it is relatively easy to copy the original sequence with a high degree of exactitude).

In some ways, Dawkins pondered, memes have the capacity to be even more powerful replicators than biologically-restricted genes. He noted that, after relatively few generations, a man’s facial characteristics, for instance, the phenotypic expression of his genetic coding, may be diluted to such an extent that a great-great-great-great, etc… grandfather could be, in all observable appearances, unrecognizable to his extended progeny. (Assuming, of course, that he even has children…and that they, in turn, survive long enough for the relevant genes to replicate.)

A successful meme, however (like Beethoven’s memorable movement), might be widely recognized many, many generations after the author is dead and gone (along with his diluted genetic replicators).

In 1976, Dawkins’ proposal was remarkable. Applied today, its implications are mind-boggling.

Faster Than Light

Once it took years, generations, for ideas to travel from one place to another. A renaissance takes hold in the City of Florence in the Late Middle Ages…but it is two centuries before its inherent sense of human proportion in the arts finally arrives in Northern Europe, where it shows up in French châteaux... in Danish astronomy... and in Shakespearean plays.

What, then, are we to make of memes traversing the present Digital Age, where units of information travel between nodes at speeds “faster than light” (in that they can reach multiple destinations simultaneously)? And what does it portend for this Grand Experiment known as democracy?

Given its agreeable “transmission properties,” the Internet has become a vast and fertile meme cauldron, bubbling with replicators of all makes and models, each carrying with it into the wider environment messages and ideas of every conceivable variety.

A chainsaw... a MAGA cap... Sydney Sweeney’s genes jeans... all fighting for attenuated attention spans in a cosmic soup of information.

Memes are “able” to replicate — with high fidelity and potentially infinite fecundity — in a fraction of a second. A single “like” or “share” on any one of the exponentially-expanding social media netscapes has the power to catapult a meme, discreet or complex, into tens of thousands of minds all over the world, to the farthest reaches of the planet…and one day, beyond.

Ideas can build empires... or bring them down. They can power civilization... or wipe it out. And the stakes are only growing higher.

Compared to astronomical time, the universe of ideas may well be in the precious few seconds immediately following its own Big Bang moment. Expansion will follow. Acceleration will increase. And in a society built on the ideas of today — both good, bad... and ugly — future generations will live.

More to come in your next Note From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

