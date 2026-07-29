Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
3h

Dietrich Bonhoeffer is one of the most important thinkers, writers, and critics in WWII Germany. He has more integrity and credibility than most key people, the Vatican included. A true Saint.

Wish he were with us today.

Thanks, Joel for this article.

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Richard Smith's avatar
Richard Smith
2h

Joel, Mr. Bonhoeffer sums evil and stupidity its simplest form. Thanks.

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