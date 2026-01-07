Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sluggo's avatar
Sluggo
12h

Wow. No wonder you left BPR! The daily BB drivel there is 180-degrees opposite. Anyone with the slightest open mind, and even suffering with a mild case of Type-1 TDS, can clearly see the reality and accuracy of what you wrote, Joel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Paul Murray's avatar
Paul Murray
12h

I've seen all this come and go, always with the same result: like heads on the Hydra, the one you take off comes back. It seems good at the time. I guess we have to try, right? Best always. PM

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel Bowman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture