“Where there is no free market, there is no pricing mechanism; without a pricing mechanism, there can be no economic calculation.” ~ Ludwig von Mises, Economic Calculation in the Socialist Commonwealth (1920)

Joel Bowman with today’s Notes From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina...



Don’t look now, dear reader: it’s the End of the World... all over again!

Even the braindead pundits in the mainstream news says so...

Why you should expect an AI crash ~ The Economist AI bubble will likely burst and cause a recession by 2028... ~ CNN All the signs say another financial crisis is coming ~ The Guardian

Really? All the signs? They all point to journalists’ favorite words... “crash,” “crisis,” “bust,” and “bubble.”

Of course, whipsawing prices – be they in stocks, energy, housing, or anything else of value – are nothing new. That’s what you get when the Fed’s fake fiat is sloshing around the economy. Bigger waves... more tumult... less predictability. And a whole lotta motion sickness along the way.

Naturally, markets are always and forever in a process of price discovery, torn between demand for lower prices from buyers on one side, and the profit motive from sellers on the other. Somewhere in the middle, the two parties come together to exchange their goods and services.

That is to say, they “discover” an agreeable price at which both parties find value. Thus are prices set “at the margin,” where the least willing buyer and least willing seller are enticed into agreement according to their perception of market conditions in the moment.

This is what the free market does when left alone (laissez-faire). Sending out trillions of pieces of information to market participants around the world. Low prices stimulate desire (demand)...driving prices higher. High prices invite competition (supply)...driving prices lower.

Somewhere between the two, honest hands shake.

Unnatural Law

Of course, you expect a bit of movement, a bit of price fluctuation as buyers and sellers jostle for position. What you don’t expect is multi-hundred point daily swings in the stock markets. Nor epic, nationwide housing crashes. Nor asset bubbles that seem to defy gravity... until they do not.

Neither would you expect gold to exhibit multi-hundred-dollar intraday swings.

Remember, before FDR confiscated all the gold in the land back in 1933, an ounce of gold was only “worth” $20/ounce. More correctly, a dollar was worth 1/20th an ounce of gold. Then, in one fell swoop, the original New Dealer “revalued” the metal to $35 an ounce, thereby devaluing the dollar to 1/35th an ounce of gold.

Nearly a century on, the greenback having subsequently been beaten, bludgeoned and pulverized down to less than 1/3,870th an ounce of gold, a hundred bucks here or there during a single trading is hardly worth mentioning. Such is the woeful state of the world’s least-bad fiat money.

And yet, markets don’t demand fiat currencies. Free and sane individuals don’t wake up one day and say to themselves, “Gee... wouldn’t it be neat if we had an unquestionable, unaccountable, centrally controlled monopoly on counterfeiting to help debase our medium of exchange, saddle our people with that most insidious of all taxes – inflation – and sell our kid’s future down the drain? Hey, let’s create a Federal Reserve!”

Such institutions don’t come about naturally. They require political imagination and the gun-for-hire that is The State. They take cover behind rooking legalese, such as found in The Federal Reserve Act of 1913, and the absurd prevarications of its “dual mandate,” which is, now as ever, sold to the terminally credulous public under the noble-sounding, though entirely erroneous mission statement of “price stability and maximum employment.”

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Creatures of Congress

Anyone who did not suffer an Ivy League course in economics suspects this to be a ridiculous goal in the first place. For one, price instability is the direct result of fiat monies and manipulation of the money supply by self-serving central banking cartels. From the stock market crash in 1929... to the tech bubble at the turn of the century... to the global financial crisis in 2008... one can find, at the rotten heart of every inflationary crisis, a central banker with an equally rotten brain.

As for the “fetish of full employment,” as Henry Hazlitt so eloquently explained in his classic work, Economics in One Lesson:

“The progress of civilization has meant the reduction of employment, not its increase. It is because we have become increasingly wealthy as a nation that we have been able virtually to eliminate child labor, to remove the necessity of work for many of the aged and to make it [financially] unnecessary for millions of women to take jobs. “The real question,” continued Hazlitt, writing in 1946, “is not how many millions of jobs there will be in America ten years from now, but how much shall we produce, and what, in consequence, will be our standard of living?”

The Fed is the handiwork of Woodrow Wilson, a slippery creature of Congress if ever there was one, a man practically made with “government agency” stamped on his forehead. And as George F. Will once put it, mission creep is part of the “metabolic urge” of government agencies.

Wilson’s Fed is no different. It is an Ouroboros running out of tail on which to feed. There’s nothing free market about this beast, dear reader...and nothing free market about the economy it chews up and spits out.

Power to the People

Without space for competing currencies, the invisible hand is bound and cuffed, unable to feel around in the dark, to discover reliable prices. Value is distorted, malinvestment promoted.

In the end, you get unpredictable stock market volatility and a dollar shaved to within 1/3,870th of its life. Exactly what you’d expect, in other words.

The solution? Here, a modest suggestion:

End. The. Fed.

Instead, allow competing banks to issue competing currencies. Let free people decide which currency they prefer to save and spend, to assign a “fair value” to the enterprises that best serve their needs, all the while decentralizing the “systemic risk” we constantly hear about.

Witness competition weed out banks that lend imprudently and rip off customers, to the favor of those operating with prudence and fiscal integrity. Watch institutions that choose to issue baseless, paper money go bust honestly, without federal bailout funds. And see those that adhere – freely, without let or hindrance – to a gold standard garner the public trust their thrift and judiciousness earns them.

That would be true power to the people... which is exactly why the truly powerful will never let it happen.

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

P.S. If you enjoyed today’s Note, kindly do as the kids say and “smash” those Like and Restack buttons, below.

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Thanks in advance! JB