Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Jim Chapman's avatar
Jim Chapman
1d

When I was nine years old my parents, hoping to feed my insatiable curiosity, bought me a subscription to Time Magazine, the issues of which I devoured from cover to cover every week. Ten years later I was still hungry for reliable news, but I had learned the hard lesson that snappy headlines do not necessarily denote reliable content, and facts, far from being immutable truths, are as pliable as the commentator wishes them to be. I am now 77, and have seen no reason to change my beliefs at any time along the way. There should be a statue of Chicken Little in every classroom and newsroom, along with a reminder of these key takeaways from the traditional fable: 1) don’t draw conclusions from insufficient data; 2) don’t promote panic without factual information that justifies it, and 3) people who make extraordinary claims should always be doubted in the absence of extraordinary supportive evidence.

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
1d

It's a good thing we don't trust the Post-hole Diggers (PhD's) to make predictions about things that might matter.

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