Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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50 Bravo's avatar
50 Bravo
2h

In theory the Fed should operate as a referee serving to keep the market interest rates from gyrating as wildly as they might absent the Fed. An acceptably stable rate environment facilitates economic growth by putting the functional risk of a business venture as the top priority. Your enterprise succeeds or fails based on your failure or success, not because some of the hookers in DC want their sinecures.

Said theory goes sideways when you introduce professional politicians into the system. They are NOT held accountable for kicking the can down the road when their legions of political pilot fish make it unpopular (unelectable) to be fiscally conservative. When idiots like the bulk of our current crop of elected blame avoiders elect to kick the can down the road "for the good of blank" this is what you get.

What's keeping this game alive is that Dollars are the least bad investment the second and third worlders can make. When those interest cost birds come home to roost, it gonna be oogly.

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