Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Ransom Frank Glew's avatar
Ransom Frank Glew
5h

Condolences. At seventy-six I have been there before, many times...

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Gordon's avatar
Gordon
5h

Our time here on life's stage is not known beforehand, but it is certain that we shall all eventually leave it. Meanwhile, at 72 years of age I have already seen (or more commonly, learned of) the passing of many of my peers. I have concluded that my focus should not be so much on the quantity of my years, but rather the quality, as measured by friends, people helped and comforted, striving to set a good example, and seeking always for greater light and knowledge.

However, each time I learn of another friend or acquaintance who just left the stage, it always causes a moment of reflection and memory.

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