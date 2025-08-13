Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pete's avatar
pete
Aug 14

There's nothing characteristcally American except, a concept of the entreprenurial state.

Great pithy prose Joel

Love the opening quote followef by my favourite by

Mr. Bastiat:

Bastiat warns that when the law no longer reflects basic principles of justice and morality, citizens lose respect for the law:

No society can exist unless the laws are respected to a certain degree, but the safest way to make them respected is to make them respectable. When law and morality are in contradiction to each other, the citizen finds himself in the cruel alternative of either losing his moral sense, or of losing his respect for the law—two evils of equal magnitude, between which it would be difficult to choose.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bruce Peterson's avatar
Bruce Peterson
Aug 14

Fascism, also know as State Socialism, is where

the means of production are privately owned, but

under the control of the state. For example,

where the head of state can determine who can be

head of a private company, as in President

Trump’s demand that Intel’s chief executive

resign.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel Bowman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture