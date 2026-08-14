Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Xavier Narutowicz's avatar
Xavier Narutowicz
5h

There is a book, Barbara Tuchman, “A Distant Mirror,” set in the 1100’s. A time when steel predominated and the wonders of the modern world were not even dreams.

The intent, to demonstrate that human nature has not changed; that we are, in many ways, still, “The Naked Ape.”

The wild card to any prognostication is the behavior of man.

Is technology the new “Tower of Babble?”

I am mesmerized by the “Field of Dreams,” if you build it, they will use it for nefarious purposes.

I contemplate “The Grapes of Wrath;” the tractor and the dollar a day man that plowed lives into the dirt at the behest of bankers.

What is life? Does technology make it better? Once, in the 60’s, I thought so. Now, I am glad my time is short; the world I loved, is gone.

The Great Frisby said, rapes in Britain have gone from 8,000, a year, to 85,000.

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50 Bravo's avatar
50 Bravo
4h

IMO one of your best.

I’m going to share this with several of my favorite folk who are innocent of history. It’s tough for them to learn that there are very few new ideas, just new marketing of stoopid ones.

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