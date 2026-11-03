Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Kevin Wood's avatar
Kevin Wood
12h

In Gold I trust.

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
12h

I don't see much of a reason to NOT buy. The market is helping out, by lowering the number of currency units I need to make these purchases.

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