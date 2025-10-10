Notes from the End of the World

Steve L
37m

Thank you Joel for another history lesson! I have learned more from you in these past six years, then my k-12 NY education. Or lack of:). “Get along”? Sorry brother, but as you’ve already explained, we could have been purposely divided from powers above us, or birth, or wealth, demographics, religion or logic, or maybe just the fact that good and evil will never “get along” and unfortunately that truth has been proven since Eve took her first bite. The problem has always been how the left promotes and glorifies evil as a norm, and the right, well, are just that…and maybe you could explain the deaf conman Dan, the history of the corrupt Nobel Peace Prize, and how Senora Machado rejected the BS prize, but did offer it to President Trump and her people 🤔.

DefCon-Dan
39m

I read that some famous historian said that "All of human history is an endless series of involuntary land transfers." I haven't been able to find the source of that yet, but it is still very accurate anyway, and well worth quoting.

The Columbus mythology is interesting too. The deeper you dig the worse it looks.

https://quotepark.com/quotes/1368374-walter-benjamin-history-is-written-by-the-victors/

Now we can only guess how disappointed and sad poor Trumpf must be to lose his coveted Nobel Peace Prize to Senora Machado, of all people. That Venezuelan connection is hard to ignore, and that timing is way too perfect to be a coincidence. Is it not?

More digging into that will of course reveal much more interesting and worse things.

https://x.com/strange0714/status/1976585801149616164

