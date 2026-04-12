Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dr. b's avatar
dr. b
17h

Thank you so much for clarifying Sartre’s actual meaning here Joel. The actual meaning is much more nuanced, interesting and meaningful than its common misinterpretation.

Reply
Share
Xavier Narutowicz's avatar
Xavier Narutowicz
16h

Pilot asked, “What is truth?” Christ said, “The truth shall set you free.”

The universe is wonderfully made, exact precision.

It is mathematical truth.

Paul said we are to put on the armor of Christ; this is transforming grace, becoming, “The new man.”

Being “Born again. Losing yourself to find yourself.”

The self we must lose is the false self the world or environment inflicts us with; “We are carefully taught.” “My ways are not your ways.”

John Mearsheimer argues that nothing is irrational if it follows from a believable premise. Kierkegaard argued that the brain is a poor tool and most thought just mental constructs that have no validity.

So, “What is truth?”

What is the first premise “The one” that the Classical philosophers sought.

Who created the world?

There is truth, if you find it, if it is your source, your guiding light, it becomes the foundation of a whole new world, a whole new self.

Truth sets you free from “Babble.” You find your true self. It is the peace the world can not give, the peace beyond understanding. Priceless, a mind without anxiety or fear.

“Seek first the Kingdom of God and all else will be granted.”

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel Bowman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture