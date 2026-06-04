“Most Americans don’t realize they live under an expansive surveillance regime that likely violates their constitutional rights. Every purchase, deposit, and transaction, from the smallest Venmo payment for a coffee to a large hospital bill, creates a data point in a system that watches you—even if you’ve done nothing wrong.” – Katie Haun, MIT Review

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Asunción, Paraguay...



Your antipodean editor has gone walkabout this week, dear reader. But fear not! We do not intend to leave you in the lurch.

In fact, we have a timely column from our guest contributor, MN Gordon, that directly pertains to your money, your privacy and your financial security. It’s a little longer than our usual Notes, but we think it’s important enough to publish in its entirety and not behind a paywall.

You’ll see why as you read on...

Remember, too, that you can see more of Mr. Gordon’s work at his fantastic Economic Prism website. As a rule, we have no financial arrangement with our guest authors... we simply think their work is relevant and reckon you might, too.

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

How Washington is Silently Tokenizing Your Bank Account

by MN Gordon, founder of Economic Prism



Have You Heard of the CLARITY Act?

If you missed it, you’re one among many. Reporting on the subject has been slim. No one wants to talk about it. Certainly, we don’t. But we will. Because it’s important.

We’re referring to the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, or the CLARITY Act for short, which recently advanced out of the Senate Banking Committee via a 15 to 9 vote. The bill has already passed the House of Representatives and is getting queued up for a Senate vote.

Currently, Senate committee staff are merging the CLARITY Act framework with the companion Digital Commodity Intermediaries Act. The combined bill requires a full Senate floor vote and must survive conference reconciliation before heading to the President’s desk.

Congress has about two months of session time left before the August recess to get the bill to President Trump’s desk for signature. After August, very little gets done through the midterm elections in November. With a little luck, the Act will stall out.

One of the points of contention leading up to the Senate Banking Committee vote had to do with the stablecoin yield provisions. What you need to know, as you’re herded into stablecoins, is that you, as a stablecoin holder, will receive no interest from the underlying Treasuries the stablecoins are backed by.

The interest, as stated in the GENIUS Act, goes to stablecoin issuers. You, as a holder of stablecoins, get absolutely diddly-squat. This is the new money regime that’s being put in place. If successful, you’ll have to live with it. Your kids will too.

We are currently 55 years into America’s grand experiment with pure fiat money. If you recall, this cycle kicked off in 1971 when President Nixon slammed the Bretton Woods gold window shut.

Today, U.S. government finances are buckling under the weight of unprecedented debt. But instead of letting the system face its inevitable economic reckoning, central planners are working overtime to pull off another historic monetary switcheroo.

Genesis

Nixon’s action in 1971 wasn’t the first time the terms and conditions of the dollar were changed. Other instances include the issuance of Greenbacks during the Civil War or FDR’s gold confiscation in 1933.

Once again, the state is radically re-engineering the form and feel of the U.S. dollar. The goal is to mask an outright sovereign debt crisis by forcing the global economy onto a digitally native, stablecoin-anchored dollar.

This isn’t some far-fetched proposal for the distant future. In fact, the legal trap doors are already shutting. It began with the GENIUS Act in 2025, and now, the forthcoming CLARITY Act is arriving to finish the job.

Will it work? Your guess is as good as ours. But if you’re trying to build and preserve wealth, you cannot afford to ignore this.

The architecture of this new financial order was codified when the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act was signed into law on July 18, 2025.

For the uninitiated, stablecoins are cryptocurrencies pegged to a steady asset, usually the U.S. dollar. Their primary purpose had been for parking funds or moving liquidity across digital assets. For example, if you were speculating on the price of bitcoin and thought it was due for a price correction, you would sell bitcoin and hold stablecoins with the hope of buying back bitcoin at a lower price in the future.

The GENIUS Act changed the game by legally mandating that any Permitted Payment Stablecoin Issuer (PPSI) must back their tokens 100 percent, one-for-one, with high-quality, liquid assets – specifically cash and short-term U.S. Treasuries.

This framework ties the burgeoning global digital asset economy directly to Uncle Sam’s liabilities. Every single time an issuer mints a digital dollar, they are legally compelled to buy a piece of U.S. debt. As global trade, tokenized assets, and instant 24/7 settlements scale up, the structural demand for these regulated stablecoins will become massive.

If successful in its intent, this would translate to a virtually bottomless, non-taxpayer-funded credit pool for the U.S. Treasury. It would also artificially preserve the dollar’s status as the world reserve currency while keeping the government’s deficit machine running at full tilt. In other words, the mega U.S. government debt bubble could blow out orders of magnitude greater from its already lofty level.

Make no mistake, this is the birth of the new digital dollar. It is not a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) issued directly by the Federal Reserve. Instead, the government outsourced the infrastructure to private-sector issuers. Over time, legacy paper cash will be systematically relegated to a niche, ceremonial relic.

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Closing the Loophole

While the GENIUS Act established the foundational plumbing for stablecoins, it left open a major capital battlefield. Enter the CLARITY Act, which serves as the second half of this legislative dollar switcheroo.

Its primary purpose is to draw definitive lines between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), build a maturity framework for decentralized networks (from early, centralized stage to true decentralization), and fully optimize the flow of capital running through the stablecoins. The most critical, heavily lobbied aspect of the CLARITY Act centered on Section 404: the strict prohibition of interest and passive rewards on stablecoin holdings.

The GENIUS Act explicitly banned stablecoin issuers (like Circle) from paying interest or yield directly to token holders. However, a major regulatory loophole quickly emerged. Massive crypto exchanges and brokerages set up business-to-business revenue-sharing deals with issuers. The exchange would take a cut of the Treasury yields generated by the reserves and pass them down to retail users as a marketing incentive – calling them holding rewards or passive yields. Users could park their stablecoins on an exchange and passively collect a 4 to 5 percent yield without taking on active trading risks.

The CLARITY Act’s Section 404 closes this yield sharing loophole. It outlaws any third-party program that offers consideration or rewards that are “economically or functionally equivalent” to interest on a bank deposit just for holding the token.

If passive rewards are banned, the multi-billion-dollar question is: Who gets to keep the interest generated by those trillions of dollars in Treasury reserves?

The answer tells you everything you need to know about who this legislation was truly written to protect. Namely, stablecoin issuers and traditional commercial banks.

When you exchange your hard-earned cash for a compliant digital dollar like USDC, you hand over your capital for free. The issuer takes your fiat, buys yield-bearing U.S. Treasuries, and pockets the interest as pure corporate profit. Under the GNEIUS Act and further reinforced by the CLARITY Act, you don’t get a cut of the action.

This is the core of the legislative design. During the drafting of these bills, traditional banking lobbies, like the American Bankers Association, were on edge. Commercial banks historically pay rock-bottom interest rates on traditional checking accounts. If everyday citizens could seamlessly shift their cash deposits out of traditional banks and into digital stablecoins to passively clip a 5 percent yield, it would trigger a catastrophic flight of capital.

By legally banning passive rewards, the CLARITY Act eliminates the economic incentive for the masses to drain their traditional bank accounts. It ensures stablecoins behave exactly like physical cash in a wallet. This artificial restriction protects the lifeblood of commercial banks, ensuring they retain the cheap deposit capital necessary to fuel their fractional-reserve lending practices, mortgages, and consumer loans.

Death of Financial Privacy

The transition to this tokenized regime is being actively fast-tracked under the guise of national security. On April 8, 2026, the U.S. Treasury, alongside the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), issued a joint proposed rule to formally integrate stablecoins into the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA).

At the time, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent framed this as a way to “protect the financial system from national security threats.” In the realm of central planning, integration is merely a polite code word for total, unmitigated surveillance.

By legally defining stablecoin issuers as financial institutions under the BSA, the government has transformed every compliant digital dollar into a binding tracking device. Issuers are now required to enforce Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols on every single wallet holder. They must file Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) on atypical peer-to-peer transfers and maintain direct, real-time data feeds straight to federal regulators.

Furthermore, a trap has been laid at the state level. Over 15 states, led by Florida’s SB 314, have set up tiered oversight models. If an issuer stays under $10 billion in circulation, they operate under relaxed state rules. But the moment they scale past that threshold, they are automatically handed over to the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The states lure the capital in with a hands-off approach, and the federal government shuts the corral gate once the herd is inside.

When money shifts from paper ledgers into blockchain-native tokens governed by smart contracts, it ceases to be a passive asset. It becomes programmable software. While the elite market this as the pinnacle of financial efficiency – enabling instant, cross-border payments and 24/7 trading – it hands extreme control to centralized authorities. Because these tokens operate on code, rules, conditions, and restrictions can be attached directly to the money in your pocket.

As assets are tokenized, and fall under the surveillance of the Bank Secrecy Act and the GENIUS / CLARITY framework, personal autonomy disappears. For example, central planners could program your digital dollars to expire or lose value if they aren’t spent within 30 days, forcing artificial velocity into a failing economy.

So, too, your digital wallet could be directly integrated with your carbon footprint or health metrics. Should you exceed your monthly carbon allowance, the smart contract will automatically reject your transaction at the gas pump.

Your digital tokens could also be programmed to only function within a 15-minute radius of your registered residence, effectively controlling your ability to move about freely. And should you express dissent online or refuse a mandated vaccine, a single line of code updated on a centralized ledger could instantly freeze your entire net worth or restrict your purchases exclusively to essential items.

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Automated Tyranny

In the legacy financial world, freezing someone out required manual coordination across fragmented banking networks. In the GENIUS and CLARITY Act era, tyranny is entirely automated.

To be clear, this legislative framework is no longer a fringe theory or a future proposal. It is rapidly becoming the law of the land.

But getting the legislation in place is just the beginning. There also needs to be a way to force a wary public into adoption. Thus, a trigger will be needed.

This will likely be in the form of a shock event such as a banking crisis, a severe economic recession, or a geopolitical event, which will compel full stablecoin implementation. Perhaps the forthcoming energy shock and food crisis prompted by the Strait of Hormuz closure will do the trick. The transition to tokenized bank accounts will be heavily marketed as a necessary upgrade for your safety, speed, and convenience.

We don’t like it. But we can’t deny it. The era of anonymous fiat money is drawing to a close.

As an investor looking to preserve your financial freedom, you must learn to navigate this digital transition without becoming enslaved by it. This will take some planning and an understanding of what’s possible and practical. As far as we can tell, this means using the digital compliant systems for day-to-day commerce, while simultaneously maintaining a subset of wealth entirely off grid.

Now, more than ever, physical gold and silver, held in private, which requires no power outlet, no internet connection, and no government-approved ledger, is essential.

Regards,

MN Gordon, founder of Economic Prism

Joel’s Note: What do you make of the latest encroachment into your financial privacy/security, dear reader?

Is there anyway to hold back the tide… or is this inevitable, given the nature of the political system as it is?

And what else – besides holding physical wealth in precious metals – can you do to protect what’s yours from prying eyes… and greedy hands?

Have your say in the comments section, below…

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