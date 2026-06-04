Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Alan Eames's avatar
Alan Eames
15h

I don't remember where I saw it now, but someone suggested that Congressmen should have to wear their sponsors on their clothing the same way as race cars have their sponsors on their cars. Then we would at least be reminded who the bankers sponsored to get their legislation enacted every time the Congressperson appears on camera. Every time Chuck Schumer appears on TV, you get to see his suit coat that says "Brought to you by Goldman Sachs & JP Morgan."

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Jimm Roberts's avatar
Jimm Roberts
16h

If what Mr Gordon describes comes to pass, then -- to keep Big Brother from tracking how we spend our money -- I foresee alternative forms of exchange emerging.

Of these will be the first means of exchange ever employed by our species; to wit, barter.

And it's not a forgotten method either. Barter is still in use everywhere but on a very limited basis.

But forcing US citizens to use a stablecoin in lieu of a dollar whereby its non-government issuer profits each time one of its stablecoins is used in commerce will trigger markets for all manner of barter transactions including non-government sanctioned stablecoins not to mention gold and silver coins

Better if the USG simply lived within its means by, for example, reducing its spending and simultaneously enabling more wealth by removing impediments discouraging entrepreneurs from taking the requisite risks to create more.

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