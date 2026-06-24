Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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rKf's avatar
rKf
1d

Human experience: watered down, diluted, dismissed, our experiences are mostly ditched, ignored, tossed away. Rarely do we cultivate wisdom. Many experiences are wasted time because we don’t take the time to reflect on what they mean and where they might lead us. We are in a trance most of the time.

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1 reply by Joel Bowman
Kenneth Neidhart's avatar
Kenneth Neidhart
1d

An interesting thought would be to add all the total years lived by the 8.2 billion residents together. For example, total years lived for 10 people of the ages of 10, 35, 50, 55, 60, 61, 67, 70, 71, and 77 would be 556 years. Imagine how large a number total years lived would be for over 8 billion people. We would probably need exponents.

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