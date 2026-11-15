Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Tlasso's avatar
Tlasso
42m

Your “typo” intentional as it was made me wonder if you directed ai to insert one🤔. Now I am questioning all your previous articles. Soon your podcasts will be ai generated with your voice. Oh what a web you have woven.

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Jimm Roberts's avatar
Jimm Roberts
44m

Your celebration of the imperfect runs counter to our innate disposition: we seek the perfect.

Our upbringing, training, purpose is an ever-quest for precision.

AI and all the tools that preceded it are intended to help us sate this human compulsion.

Abstract art and intentionally misspelled words are rebellions and refreshing for being different

But they are recognized as aberrations; yes memorable but not normal

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