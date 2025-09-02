(A light dusting of snow covers the front deck this morning. Photo: Anya )

“The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.” ― Tacitus, The Annals of Imperial Rome (c. 110–120 AD)

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Villa la Angostura, Argentina...



“This is my heaven, where I plan to live and to die.”

The sun glistened off the water as our family clamored aboard the modest vessel. Nicolás, our captain for the day (and the boat’s owner-operator), spoke with the passion of a man who has discovered a deeper meaning in life.

“When we came here from Buenos Aires, 35 years ago, I knew right away that this would be our new home. My wife and I, we raised our three children here in peace and tranquility, in harmony with nature.”

Setting off from Bahia Manzano, a sheltered cove with clear and glassy waters, Nico guided the boat around a lush peninsula, with petite hotels and boutique cabins dotted among the trees.

(Petite hotels and lodgings, as seen from the Nahuel Huapi Lake. Photo: Anya )

“The pines are actually an invasive species,” Nico informed us. “They were introduced back in the 1930s as part of a national afforestation program, designed to establish and grow a local timber industry. But the pines grew fast, and they soon began taking over the native growth. “The plan was a total failure, thanks to high transport costs, corruption and general mismanagement... so naturally, the government expanded it, introducing more and more invasive species during the 1970s. “Now we have to manage them, like a pest. So we cut them back and plant native bushes, which help to regenerate the soil. It’s a constant battle, but unless we want our native trees to disappear altogether, it needs to be done.”

Deep Cuts

Meanwhile, back in the Big Smoke, Javier Milei’s motosierra continues hacking back the invasive species that is Big Government. According to the Minister of Deregulation Federico Sturzenegger, more than 53,000 government jobs have been axed since December, 2023. See for yourself...

(Source: Argentina’s Minister of Deregulation)

For those counting along at home, that’s ~31,000 centralized admin jobs, ~5,000 military and security personnel and ~17,000 state businesses, for a grand total of 53,345 pines felled nationwide.

As Sturzenegger posted on his X account:

KEEP THE CHAINSAW that allowed us to lift 12 million Argentinians out of poverty. While Kirchnerism tries to drag us back to the model of poverty and inflation, we move forward doing what's right: cutting useless spending so we can lower taxes for Argentinians. Thank you, President @JMilei, for the leadership. VLLC!

And what has been the impact of these deep state cuts? According to the most recent figures, released late August, the long-strangulated Argentine economy continues to sprout new shoots...

The latest, from La Derecha Diario:

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) reported that the Argentine economy is maintaining solid year-on-year growth, with a 6.4% increase in June compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data from the Monthly Economic Activity Estimator (EMAE). Twelve of the sectors that make up the EMAE recorded year-on-year increases in June, with financial intermediation standing out in particular, which grew by a remarkable 28.7%... Wholesale and retail trade and repairs, meanwhile, posted a year-on-year growth of 11.5%, being the activity with the greatest positive impact on the EMAE... The manufacturing industry also showed outstanding performance, with a 7.8% year-on-year increase, reflecting the reactivation of industrial production and the consolidation of value chains in key sectors. Other sectors that contributed significantly to growth include mining and quarrying (11%), construction (9.9%), net taxes on products (8.7%), and electricity, gas, and water services (8.6%).

Of course, one swallow does not make a summer... and there is a lot that can change before the pending midterm elections, which will be held here on the 26th of October. We’ll keep our eye on the situation from the frontlines. Watch this space...

Sundowners and Snowy Peaks

Back on the lake, Nico steered his boat north, past Playa La Escondida and the Rio Bonito, which streams down from the jagged snowy mountains that cut the horizon. The lakefront boasts some of the most expensive real estate anywhere in the country.

“That’s Cumelén,” Nico pointed to the postcard coastline, studded with impressive mansions and home to the exclusive Cumelén Country Club. “There’s a nine-hole golf course and a clubhouse, and of course a private muelle, which residents can use for their yachts and sail boats. Most of the owners live in the capital. These are just their vacation homes.”

We puttered around the corner in Nico’s little lancha, where he turned off the motor in a protected corner of the picturesque Bahia Kraft. Leaving his guests to wonder in silence at the surrounding beauty, our captain disappeared into the cabin below, emerging a few minutes later with a hearty picada of local cured meats and cheeses... and a round of Fernet and Cokes.

“Most of us here don’t have a lot of money,” Nico said, handing the drinks around, “Not like these people, anyway. But we are more than happy. And in this life, that’s what really counts. Besides, being out here on the water, with a drink in your hand and the sun setting behind the mountains... that’s for everyone.”

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

