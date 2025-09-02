Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Fred
12h

The captain's comment about the afforestation project being a failure so it was increased is a perfect metaphor for large (and incompetent) government. Thank you for the story and for this little gem.

Kevin Beck
12h

The Argentinean equivalent to Ronald Reagan's quote of, "There is nothing so permanent as a temporary government program," is, "Whenever a government plan is a complete failure, you can always trust the government to do more of the same."

