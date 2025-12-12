Dear Notes reader,

As you already know, a kind of revolution is underway at the End of the World... only, it’s not being televised. At least, not by the establishment lapdogs in the legacy media...

For two years now we’ve been following what we’re calling The Greatest Political Experiment of Our Time from our front row seats in Argentina’s capital city, Buenos Aires.

This is ground zero for a Libertarian Laboratory, where president Javier Milei is taking his trademark chainsaw to the bloated Leviathan and unleashing the truly regenerative forces of free market capitalism into the economy.

The results so far have been nothing short of stunning.

Inflation, running at an eye-watering 300% annualized when Milei took office, is down 90%...

...the economy, once a basket case closed to the world, is now the strongest performing in the western hemisphere...

...and under favorable new market friendly conditions set by the government, foreign direct investment is pouring in...

Free Markets, Free Minds, and Free People. It works!

Just to give you an idea, as of October this year, projects totaling $34 billion had been submitted under the administration’s market-friendly RIGI program, which offers meaningful tax incentives for large-scale (over $200M) investments to help develop the country’s vast – and largely untapped – natural resources.

Following La Libertad Avanza’s (the libertarian party) thumping victory in the recent midterm elections, which handed Milei’s government a key mandate to advance his free market agenda, all that is about to hit hyperdrive.

To help us navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, we’ve invited three of the most renowned international resource investors in the space to join us for our upcoming Investing in the End of the World Virtual Summit, 2026:

Rick Rule , renowned resource expert and founder and CEO of Rule Investment Media…

Eric Fry , international equity specialist and editor of Fry’s Investment Report, and…

Byron King, geologist, resource investor and contributor to Strategic Intelligence

The Virtual Summit will take place Monday, January 19, at 12:00-2:00pm, Eastern Time (ET)

NB: As usual, space will be limited and Notes members will be given priority access.

If you’re not already a Notes Member, you can join our community here, which automatically guarantees your seat at the table. So whether you are able to join us on the day or not, you’ll still receive the recording and printable material.

We hope you can join us for this very special event.

And as always, stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman