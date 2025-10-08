Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Robert C Culwell
4h

Big Rig Truck Sales as a fwd indicator. 🛣️ 🚛 ✅

I did see gold hit $4k/oz. Doctor Copper is still above $5, due to devalued paper currency? The big 7 have warped the SP500 for sure. Thanks for the map ahead, it's dangerous ⚠️ to drive if we only watch the rear-view mirror 🪞 and don't see what's in the headlights....🚘

Tlasso
3h

Thanks Joel, I also appreciate MN Gordon and thank you for sharing him. I have a friend who is a trucker and he confirms that used Trucks are dropping in value significantly.

