“Human society is an association of persons for cooperative action.” ~ Ludwig von Mises, Human Action

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina...



Does it behoove man to involve himself in politics… or should he set himself apart, far from the madding crowd? More on an age old question below, but first…

What’s this, dear reader, is the tide suddenly turning? With only their chains to lose, are the Europeans finally rising up against their Eurocrat overlords?

In Germany, the “far right” AfD (Alternative für Deutschland, or Alternative for Germany) party surged massively in state elections over the weekend, more than doubling its share of votes since the last election.

“This is likely to be the right-wing populists’ best result in a state election in western Germany,” reads an article in Euronews. “The party now positions itself as a strong opposition force.”

Meanwhile, across the border in France, Marine Le Pen’s “far right” RN (Rassemblement National, or National Rally) party made significant inroads in the country’s small and mid-sized cities during elections there over the weekend, although they failed to capture any of the major cities.

In both France and Germany, “center-left” and “far left” parties form alliances to stem the rise and rise of the populist conservative movements, even as the tide surges. As the authors of an article in lefty outlet, Politico, observed:

Lately, a new kind of dichotomy is also taking hold in Germany and across much of Europe as weakened mainstream parties of both sides of the traditional spectrum band together to contain the rising far right.

Far Out

Naturally, we take the words “far right” (and “far left”) with a grain of salt, using the quotation marks to signify as much. Like accusations of racism, homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia etc., the mainstream’s moral panic monikers have been so overplayed as to be effectively worthless at this point. As our friend Dominic Frisby put it, for anyone more conservative than Chairman Mao, “We’re all ‘far right’ now!”

Of course, it wasn’t always so. There was a time when 2+2=4, the miracle of childbirth was granted only to the fairer sex, and borders were things kings and countries defended against the marauding hordes like, say, Billie Eilish might defend her private $14 million mansion against the native Tongva tribe, from whom she stole it fair and square.

For decades now, European political elites have done everything in their power to create the very conditions that so vex their constituents: rising crime and security risks, record immigration levels and reckless asylum policy, and of course, rising food and energy prices thanks to the establishment’s twin addictions to printing press money and Net Zero lunacy.

Over in the United Kingdom, the same deluge of woes besets the long suffering Brits, whose frustrations gave rise last decade to the Reform Party. Founded by Nigel Farage in 2018, with the express purpose of delivering UK voters from the managerial class in Brussels through the Brexit referendum, the party has since rebranded and now focuses primarily on tougher border controls and reduced immigration... issues that apparently resonate with the British public.

Reform now leads in practically every national poll, with ~28% of voters favoring it over the rest of the rabble. In a sign that the center cannot hold, the Greens now rank second, at about ~20%, while the long-disgraced establishment outfits – the “conservative” Tories and the “progressive” Labour Party – scrap it out around 16-18% a piece. At last count, the Lib Dems were still hardly worth a mention.

The Passing Parade

All in all, it is probably too early to say whether the tide really is turning on the Continent... or the populist uptick is just a ripple in a millpond.

Still, we watch the passing parade like everyone else, trying to make sense of the public spectacle and its gallery of ghouls and rogues. One generation leans left; another lurches right. Wars and plagues come and go, dragging their rakes and brooms across the known world. In times of peace, sons bury their fathers; when the bombs fall, it is the fathers who deliver the eulogies. So the world turns.

Reckoning on the nature of politics itself, we find ourselves decidedly in the “less is more” camp. Which is not to suggest that ignorance is bliss... or that one should not be mindful of one’s place in the world. Only that, when Aristotle remarked that “man is a political animal,” he probably wasn’t talking about elephants and donkeys, neocons and libtards, or so-called “conservatives” and “progressives,” as twisted as those definitions have become.

Rather, the Father of Philosophy was referring to our general engagement in social life, our connection with “the polis.” Man was not supposed to live in isolation, he reckoned. Rather, we fulfill our nature through cooperation with our fellow beings, through voluntary trade and commerce, and the norms, mores and generally accepted customs that help give structure and standard to those human actions.

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Human Action

We can hear the ancient’s words echo through later thinkers, too, like the great English poet, John Donne:

No man is an island,

Entire of itself;

Every man is a piece of the continent,

A part of the main.

Neither was Donne referring to a vast geopolitical superstructure, like the grotesque European Union (something completely outside his conceptual world), but rather the human interconnectedness that comes from our universal shared experience, namely life... and its shadowy counterpart:

Any man’s death diminishes me,

Because I am involved in mankind.

And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls;

It tolls for thee.

And here is the Austrian School philosopher, Ludwig von Mises, writing in Human Action more than three centuries later:

“Human action is necessarily always social action. Even action directed toward the conditions of the nonhuman environment is influenced by the fact that the actor is a member of society.”

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For Mises, human action presupposes a social world. We don’t simply exist in a society; our ideas, choices, and actions are informed and structured by that reality. “Society is concerted action,” he wrote, “cooperation.”

Given, then, our inherent interconnectedness, our dependence on one and other for our daily bread, our vastly and intricately interwoven modern world, it surely behooves us to figure out ways to trade freely and openly, to our mutual benefit.

It is for this reason (and because it happens to be our “polis”) that we follow politics in our own neck of the woods, where an unusual experiment in free markets, one preferencing voluntary human action, is yielding the kind of results people tend to vote for, rather than against. It is early hours yet, but on an optimistic day, we sense a kind of “renacimiento” upon these buenos aires…

As for whether to involve oneself in the mucky-muck world of politics per se, ask us again tomorrow… for a different answer.

Meanwhile, stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

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