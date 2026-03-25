Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Xavier Narutowicz's avatar
Xavier Narutowicz
2h

Dominic Frisby is a wonder. No man is an island but he should try to be as independent as possible which trains him to be discriminating of those he needs to cooperate with.

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1 reply by Joel Bowman
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
1h

I think it's hilarious that all those European nations fought "for" democracy the past century, yet many are finding that democracy is somewhat messy.

I'm hoping for a few more of them to get messed up.

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