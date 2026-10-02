Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Gym+Fritz's avatar
Gym+Fritz
Oct 2Edited

Can’t help but wonder, with all the excellent historical examples of mismanagement, corruption, and mistakes, we still plod along, ignoring history, only to repeat or exacerbate previous mistakes. Where is the “academy” when you need it? . . . Snookered into championing socialism, and justifying genital mutilation of young children.

Sorry to be pessimistic.

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1 reply by Joel Bowman
rKf's avatar
rKf
Oct 2

Underlying the decline of the worth of the dollar - and other currencies - is moral rot; declining decency is leading to the abandoning of fundamental principles of honesty, freedom, and trust.

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