Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don Hrehirchek's avatar
Don Hrehirchek
7h

History, one of the greatest teachers ignored again. Or is it that one does not want to know?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ellen's avatar
Ellen
5h

Love the quote from Milei about money and poverty, diplomas and stupidity. When I look at Congress I think we’ve been printing diplomas for a long time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel Bowman
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture