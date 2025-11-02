Live From the Cemetery

“To be immortal is commonplace; except for man, all creatures are immortal, for they are ignorant of death; what is divine, terrible, incomprehensible, is to know that one is immortal.” ~ Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986)

Joel Bowman with today’s Note from the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…



Everything is illuminated against its opposite; truth against fallacy; light against darkness; life against death.

And who would have it any other way, even if they could? What is day without night, satisfaction without yearning, love without heartache? What would life on this mortal coil be worth without the eternity of its terminally mysterious counterpoint?

If there exists a perfect setting for these and associated meditations, it must surely be the magnificent Recoleta Cemetery, located in the beating heart of Buenos Aires (and captured in the short clip, above).

On any given weekend, this sacred resting place for thousands of the city’s most famous – and infamous – people is one of the liveliest places in town. Notable interments include a who’s-who list of Argentine writers, painters, poets, musicians, scientists and luminaries from other noble fields of interest. And, because nothing, including death, is beyond the law of equilibrium, a handful of politicians also rot underfoot.

Tourists pour in to adorn Maria Eva Duarte de Perón’s grave with flowers, for instance, bypassing the resting place of a Nobel Prize-winning chemist and a dozen honest writers to do so. Other, temporary attendees pose with Cheshire grins to have their picture taken beside weeping cement angels, frozen, as they are, in a state of perpetual sorrow. Young boys give the “peace” symbol next to the tombs of generals, whose armies laid to waste to tens of thousands of men, not much older than they, their bodies long forgotten, their makeshift graves unmarked.

Nowhere does irony live a fuller life than in the Recoleta Cemetery.

Anguish and Triumph

Walking among the deceased, reading bookend dates on the bronze plaques, one is reminded of the finite nature of all things; organisms, political regimes, class structures. When the cemetery was constructed, back in 1822, it must have been a good ride from the exclusive barrios of San Telmo and Montserrat.

The rich wouldn’t have been caught dead around the grounds of the Monks of the Order of the Recoletos, nor near the shabby, patchwork graveyard that was built there the same year the group disbanded.

Half a century later – and with Argentina still reeling from the War of the Triple Alliance and its own, subsequent civil war – a yellow fever epidemic tore through the capital city. Its wealthier, southern quarters were among the worst hit areas. Death toll estimates range from thirteen to twenty-five thousand. The clase alta packed up and moved north, largely into and around the Recoleta barrio. As such, the marbled vaults came to be populated with members of this same aristocracia, who, though they escaped the fever, came to rest here eventually just the same.

Today, you could buy an entire building in San Telmo for the price you would pay for some of the finely appointed apartments in Recoleta. A livable pied-à-terre in Montserrat, meanwhile, might cost you the same as a single tomb in the city’s most famous cemetery.

And so it goes. People die…cities and empires crumble to the ground…and time, indifferent to the fleeting anguishes and triumphs of men, presses on.

In last week’s Notes, we covered another turning of the tide… as Argentine voters delivered Javier Milei’s La Libertad Avanza (LLA) party a thumping mandate at the midterm elections. After three-quarters of a century laboring under the dead weight of Peronist-style collectivism, citizens here have finally seen the light of liberty… and are embracing a new and hopeful future.

Yes, dear reader, all things come to pass… even Peronism on the Pampas. You can find our latest scribbles, including a special Hades and Halloween guest column from our friends over at Classical Wisdom, below…

And now for your Notes from the End of the Week…

Meanwhile, we have a “trick or treat” party in the park to attend in the park… and an axe to sharpen for our viking costume. Whatever you’re up to this weekend, a Happy Halloween to you and yours!

As always, stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman