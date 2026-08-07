Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Neil Carlisle's avatar
Neil Carlisle
1d

When I bought my first house, my monthly house payment was $176 a month and my taxes were about $30 per month. In my current house, which I own outright, my taxes are more than double my house payments in my first house at more than $300. Approximately the same square footage except the current house is over a basement. Same part of the same county and state-Athens GA. There are at least two problems in play here, one is the corrosive growth of government in our state and country, and second is the continuous devaluation of our currency through inflation. The only solution I can see is a return to constitutional currency (money), which is gold and silver.

Great update Joel!

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Kevin Wood's avatar
Kevin Wood
1d

First, I would love to see Iguazu Falls. In fact, I've been looking at pictures of them all this week. As far as buying a home goes, I feel badly for the younger generation. I moved to the Arkansas Ozarks several years ago, paid cash for a nice affordable property and have a cap on my also affordable property tax. But my son feels that homeownership is beyond his reach. As far as property taxes go, they should be illegal. A one time sales tax maybe. But no government should have the right to take your home away from you due to property taxes.

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