Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike's avatar
Mike
Oct 18

Coming soon to a neighorhhod near you!

Reply
Share
Kevin Johnson's avatar
Kevin Johnson
Oct 18

Soros, et. al. have their fingerprints all over this.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel Bowman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture