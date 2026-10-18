(The moment the “mostly peaceful protests” saw the tower on the 143-year old town hall in Limoges collapse.)

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” ~ George Orwell, 1984

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If you’ve got a moment and you enjoy today’s missive, please hit those “Restack” and “Like” buttons again today. Thanks in advance ~ JB]

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…



The world turns, dear reader, some places towards the light… others toward the darkness.

From our downside-up perch here in the ‘Paris of the South,’ we watch with no pleasure the scenes of chaos and havoc ripping through the ‘Buenos Aires of the North.’

What began in France as a loosely organized student tantrum, where an entitled generation of loafers spit their pacifiers out of the oppressive confines of their UPPAbaby strollers, quickly morphed into a sweeping, multicultural fête, in which (mostly) left-wing agitators, lunatic Islamists, cosplaying communist radicals and other unlikely bedfellows gathered round to raze France’s fine cities to the ground.

You know… kinda like the usual suspects do when their soccer teams lose. Or win. Or draw. Or don’t even play. Here they are, presumably rummaging for school supplies in Louis Vuitton…

And here, no doubt searching desperately for protractors and calculators in Longchamp…

And here again, eschewing the bourgeois trappings of predatory, consumerist capitalism at the heritage luxury brand store, Pyrenex. Coz nothing says “sticking it to the man” quite like some quality goose down outerwear, AmIRight?!?!

Monkey See, Monkey Do

Mobs being what they are – averse to independent thinking, by definition – a series of copycat riots soon exploded across the country, with high school students masked hoodlums setting fire to public buildings and looting luxury brand stores in Marseille… Bordeaux… Lyon… Lille… Toulouse… and Limoges…

As one writer posted of the latter, historic city:

A crowd of very young people stormed the city hall, a protected historic monument built in the 1880s. They flipped police cars in front of it and set them ablaze, then set the building itself on fire. The flames took the roof, the wedding hall, and the civil registry, the office that records every birth, every marriage, every death in the city. Tonight, the bell tower that has crowned Limoges for nearly 150 years collapsed.

Not wanting to miss all the fun, fellow anti-capitalist Looters of the World soon took up “the cause” (their own, naturally) in neighboring Belgium and Spain. Before long, the pandemonium had spread to Italy and Albania, too…

But lest you go searching for videos online (there are literally thousands of actual, eye-witness recordings) and find yourself tempted to believe your own “lying eyes,” why not sit back and let the mainstream media frame reality for you?

According to the long-disgraced legacy mastheads, what you see as organized violence and rampant destruction of private property is really just a few “scuffles” between a few heroic students and public servants. They’re not rioting, you see, pilfering and burning historic monuments, they’re merely “demonstrating.”

And of course, the Old Gray Lady was on hand to peddle her own “Mostly Peaceful Protest” gaslighting credulous normies while painting the shameless criminals as Quixotic heroes, bravely carrying forth the torch of “civil resistance”…

The proximate causes of the spreading conflagration, according to the popular presses: the cost of living crisis, underfunded schools, high fuel prices, etc.

And yet, few stop to examine the root causes of these symptoms… to understand that inflation is “everywhere and always a monetary phenomenon”… that destroying domestic energy production capacity (Net Zero madness) inevitably leads to higher energy prices… that there is no such thing as a “free lunch” (someone, somewhere must pay for all that “free” education, “free” healthcare, etc.)…

… and that public schools that fail to teach these basic realities are probably not worth attending anyway, regardless of the fees.

Unless, of course, it’s not really about students’ “right” to a miseducation after all… but something altogether more sinister…

And that, dear reader, will be the subject for a future Note…

Meanwhile, please enjoy last week’s musings – including the second installment of our little series, The Essayist, in which we spoke with Byron King about A. T. Mahan’s seminal work, The Influence of Sea Power Upon History. Read on…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

The Essayist Seas of Fortune Joel Bowman · Oct 16 “All men seek gain and, more or less, love money; but the way in which gain is sought will have a marked effect upon the commercial fortunes and the history of the people inhabiting a country.” Watch now

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Final Notes …



It’s Mother’s Day here in Argentina, we’re off to enjoy an unhurried lunch with dear wifey and daughter. To all the moms out there, whether Argentine or not, thanks for all you do!

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel

P.S. Oh, and one last thing!

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