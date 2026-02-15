“Oh, East is East, and West is West, and never the twain shall meet.” ~ Rudyard Kipling, The Ballad of East and West (1889)

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Nozawaonsen, Japan…



We are spun around today, dear reader, downside-up and outside-in. After a week traveling on planes, bullet trains and automobiles, we have finally arrived at our destination, a charming mountain village tucked away in the snowy Nagano prefecture here in Japan.

Having traded south for north, west for east, summer for winter and malbec for sake, discombobulated does not begin to describe our sorry state.

That is, even safely ensconced in the comfort of our traditional accommodations, in one of the most advanced nations on the planet, we are still perfectly lost.

Lost on the subway... lost in translation... lost on the mountain… lost in the bathroom… The toilet seat in our hotel room features more buttons and functions than the cockpit of the plane that spirited us here!

But what are we doing in Japan, you ask? Primarily, we’ve come to see family. Dear parents and sister are avid powderhounds, making the annual pilgrimage from our native Terra Australis for the famous “Japow” of the snowfields here in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Snow Boots on Ground

As it turns out, it is not an uncommon migratory route for wander lusting antipodeans, who have been taking advantage of this land’s exceedingly generous culture (and relatively generous exchange rates) to satiate their ski fix in recent years. Indeed, wander into the nearby village and you are as likely to hear a “no worries, mate” as you are a “問題ないよ友人.”

(Japanese jetsetters, meanwhile, have decamped Down Under, where they enjoy white sandy beaches, bargain golf courses and shrimp prawns on the barbie.)

Of course, there is much to investigate here in the murky realm of politics, too… including a feisty prime minister in Sanae Takaichi-san, Japan’s first female leader who has, perhaps unsurprisingly, drawn comparisons with Britain’s Iron Lady, Maggie Thatcher.

Then there’s the (potentially unraveling?) yen carry trade, the rapidly worsening Sino-Japanese diplo-spat and plenty more to investigate while we’re boots-on-ground here… all of which we will address during our sojourn. After all, we are never off the clock, dear reader. For wherever you go, there you are... standing at the End of the World.

For now, while we get our bearings, we invite you to enjoy our mid-transit musings form the week just gone, including a chat with BOLD (Bitcoin and Gold ETF) founder Charlie Morris and a meditation on the expiration date of empire (which happens to average around 250 years, historically…) Please enjoy, below…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

Whatever you’re up to this weekend, we trust you’re enjoying it in good cheer and fine company.

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman