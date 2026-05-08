Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Gordon's avatar
Gordon
2h

Near the end, you wrote: So many centuries later, a quarter way into the new millennium,

That should be "A quarter century into the new millennium"

I will also note that the less people have studied history, the easier it is to fool them with propaganda. Thus, our schools teach much less history today, and much of what is taught as history is heavily edited and redacted, and even invented, to promote the preferred perspective of our overlords. As examples, the history of Iran begins with the overthrow of the Shah in 1979, and the history of Ukraine begins with Russia's special military operation in 2022. Everything that happened before those dates would just confuse the issue.

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